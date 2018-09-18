Oklahoma retailers see beer shortage as switch approaches

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma is seeing a shortage of beer as convenience and grocery stores move toward switching to stronger beer in October.

The Tulsa World reports stores are balancing the arrival of new beer products with the need to clear their shelves of 3.2 percent beer while meeting demand. Retailers are trying to sell as much of the 3.2 product they have on hand because distributors won’t buy them back.

QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said the company anticipated a shortage after distributors informed them they wouldn’t bring additional 3.2 percent beer starting Sept. 1.

Cox Food Saver store manager Richard Carter said the change has hurt the store’s sales. He said he hopes the chance to sell wine and increase beer options will make up for the losses.