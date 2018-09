ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was killed in a tragic accident on private property earlier this week.

It happened Sunday at approximately 11:45 a.m. near Tushka in Atoka County.

Authorities say a 40-year-old man was backing a 20-ft. stock trailer, when the 15-year-old, who was helping back the trailer, was pinned between the trailer and tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials determined the cause of the accident to be “obscured field of view while backing.”