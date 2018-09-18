Oklahoma tribe gives $1.4M total to Arkansas casino proposal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Native American tribe has contributed about $1.4 million to a ballot initiative to authorize four casinos in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Quapaw Tribe in Oklahoma donated $191,000 to the Driving Arkansas Forward committee in August, pushing the tribe’s total contributions to $1.4 million.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow the Arkansas State Racing Commission to issue licenses to two new casinos, one near Pine Bluff and the other near Russellville. The ballot proposal will also expand gambling operations for Oaklawn Jockey Club in Hot Springs and Southland Racing Corp. in West Memphis.

Republican Secretary of State Mark Mrtin certified the casino proposal for the Nov. 6 ballot.

Two committees asked the state Supreme Court last week to strike the proposal from the ballot.