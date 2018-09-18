× OU public health college receives $5 million donation

OKLAHOMA CITY – A $5 million dollar leadership gift will benefit scholarship and scientific discovery at the University of Oklahoma.

The announcement was made Tuesday. Officials say the donation will go towards OU’s College of Public Health.

The center will now be Hudson College of Public Health named after donors Leslie and Cliff Hudson.

The money is expected to help support students working on public health research including obesity, tobacco prevention, cancer, and chronic diseases.

This is the third large gift from the Hudson family. They previously donated $2 million to support students studying in community-based health programs and public health practices.

OU President Jim Gallogly said this type of investment is what will help the university rise in college rankings after dropping 27 spots in the most recent U.S. News and World Report issue.

“These types of funds help us retain faculty and recruit better students, and so that all helps. but part of the reason our ranking isn’t where it needs to be is we need to focus on research. these kinds of funds help us do that as well,” Gallogly said.

Founded in 1967, the OU College of Public Health is the only accredited college of public health in the state of Oklahoma.