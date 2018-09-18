× Penn Square Mall to host holiday job fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Penn Square Mall is set to host a job fair as retailers are starting to hire additional help ahead of the holiday season.

The holiday job fair is set for the last weekend of September and attendees will be able to inquire about full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs for retailers in the mall.

Multiple retailers will be available to interview candidates and distribute applications on site.

Attendees are asked to come “dressed to impress” in professional attire and have copies of their resume on-hand.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

It will be held at Penn Square Mall on September 29 and September 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower level, center court.