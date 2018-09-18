Police arrest man for kidnapping, robbery after luring victims through dating app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after they say several victims were held against their will and robbed after being lured to a home through the dating app "Grindr."

Police received several calls on September 8 from three different locations of men who said they’d been kidnapped and robbed at the same location - a house on SW 34th Street.

The men said they were supposed to be meeting someone from the "Grindr" app and instead were told to lay face down on the floor while the suspects took their wallets, phones and keys.

One victim managed to escape and the others ran, escaping the house where they were being kept.

Police arrested 31-year-old Deaunte McPherson but say they are looking for several more suspects believed to be involved.