Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Oklahoma man

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old Oklahoma man.

Robert Cowan was last seen around 11 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of W Walnut Mead.

Cowan’s vehicle is a red 2017 Chevrolet Silverado with Oklahoma tag ’22E.’

If you have an information on his whereabouts, contact the Bryan County Sheriffs Office.