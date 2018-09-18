Three confirmed cases of mumps on University of Oklahoma campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The state department of health confirming nine cases of mumps, three of those cases are at the University of Oklahoma.

In a statement, the public affairs office said, “The University of Oklahoma has confirmed and treated 3 students, who were close acquaintances, who tested positive for mumps. The university has taken all appropriate measures and is closely monitoring the situation. OU Health Services collaborates with the Department of Public Health for these kinds of events. The student health center provides booster immunizations for students upon request. No new cases have been identified at this time.”

Students said the news came as a surprise.

“I didn`t really believe it at first then people in my sorority started talking about it and I`m kind of surprise,” said Marjorie Rooney.

Mumps is a very contagious virus passed down from person to person; symptoms can include swelling on one side of the face and fever.

“I heard about the mumps because of people in my sorority were talking about it, that it was going around,” said Emily Salisbury.

OU officials are working with staff at the state health department while they investigate the cases.

“I've been informed that they notified the parents and they talked to people in the dorm where it was discovered,” said President James Gallogly.

Epidemiologists say the vaccine is still the most effective form of prevention and they are asking the students affected to check their medical records. State law requires that all students who are in an Oklahoma public or private college or university provide documentation of two doses of the mumps vaccination.

“For school, daycare, college entry it is advised to have two doses; a person may have an exemption though for certain personal medical or religious reasons,” said Laurence Burnsed, state epidemiologist.

At this time, state officials are asking students and staff to take extra precautions like not sharing drinks and washing your hands.

“It`s weird, it`s scary because for some reason I`ve been hearing about it more frequently now more than ever,” said Shereen Hashem.

Around this time last year that state had 177 confirmed cases of mumps.