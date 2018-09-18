Yukon backs off on marijuana regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Yukon officials vote to amend new city ordinances on Medical marijuana.

There was a packed house for the Yukon city council meeting Tuesday night. The big item on the agenda: medical marijuana and where to put dispensaries and how pot can be grown in the home.

"You shouldn’t be in my medicine cabinet. You weren’t in my hydrocodone cabinet when I took that for 6 years," said Yukon resident, Brian Allen.

"I've looked over this and I don’t find where anyone is gonna want to come into your home and look into your medicine cabinets," said Shelli Selby of the Yukon City Council.

Pot supporters turned up early to monitor the city council's pre-meeting meal and any discussions as maps of proposed spots for dispensaries were laid out.

An initial plan passed last month prohibited pot being sold 1000 ft from not just the state mandated schools, but also parks churches and daycares.

Tuesday night, the council votes unanimously to scale that back to 300 ft, saying it would better distribute dispensaries throughout town.

"We are trying to get ahead of the curve so that we can have ordinances in place so that all of a sudden we don’t wind up with grandfathered things that are a problem later on," said Yukon Mayor, Michael McEachern.

Bobby Smith already has plans to open a dispensary.

"Oh, I'm furious. The city of Yukon has made their mind up they are going to enforce and they are probably going to get the law suits."

It's not just property restriction, some worried that people growing pot in their homes for their own use will face serious interference from officials searching their houses.

"That’s not the intent or the desire of the city.. it's just not gonna happen," said Gary Miller, City Attorney.

"The city attorney attorney Gary Miller lied to the people he told them that their homes would not be inspected but the ordinance clearly says that anyone who receives a permit will have their homes inspected first, so he just pulled a fast one on us,"said Trey Bishop, who works in Yukon.