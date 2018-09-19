1 person dies after crash involving passenger bus near Purcell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - One person has died following a crash on I-35 that involved a passenger bus. It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on I-35 between Purcell and Goldsby.

"I was scared and nervous," Juan Rodriquez told News 4.

Rodriquez, the driver of the passenger bus carrying 17 people, said the driver of a pick-up slammed into the back of his bus.

"I see the lights and, within seconds, crash," Rodriquez said.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This has never happened to me. This is the first time," Rodriquez said. "I have a woman that is pregnant, so I put attention to her."

The bus was traveling from Dallas to Kansas.

Rodriquez was sorry to hear about the driver of the truck but thankful all of his passengers are okay.

"I said thank you, God, everything is okay," Rodriquez said.

The driver of the truck has not yet been identified.

OHP troopers are still investigating what caused the truck to crash.