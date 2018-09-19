2-year-old found safe after car theft at Oklahoma daycare

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma toddler is safe after being reported missing following a car theft at a Tulsa daycare.

On Wednesday morning, Tulsa police were called to a nearby daycare following a report of a stolen car with a 2-year-old child inside it.

According to FOX 23, the mother of the child said she was dropping her younger child off at the daycare when someone hopped in her car and took off.

Fortunately, detectives were able to find the stolen car and the child at an apartment complex a few blocks away.

So far, no arrests have been made.