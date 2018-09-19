× Airman found dead on Altus Air Force Base identified

ALTUS, Okla. – An airman found dead in a home on the Altus Air Force Base earlier this week has been identified.

At approximately 8:18 a.m. on Monday, Altus Air Force Base Security Forces and Altus Police Department members responded to the on-base residence where an Airman, assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, was found.

The Airman has been identified as Staff Sergeant Robert A. Alvarez, who was assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron at Altus Air Force Base.

“Robert served as a loadmaster with the 58th Airlift Squadron and he will be missed,” said Col. Eric Carney, 97th Air Mobility Wing Commander. “It burdens me to lose any member of the 97th Family. Every member is an essential part of our 97 AMW team. Please join me in conveying our deepest condolences to his family, friends, the 58th Airlift Squadron and all who were close to him.”

His death is being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The incident is still under investigation.