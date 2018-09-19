Broken Arrow passes regulations on medical marijuana

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma city has passed ordinances to regulate medical marijuana that have drawn criticism from backers of the measure to legalize medicinal use of the drug.

The Tulsa World reports the Broken Arrow City Council voted Tuesday night to levy a $2,500 annual permit fee on dispensaries and prohibit renters from growing their own marijuana without written permission from the property owner. Marijuana could also be grown only indoors in industrial areas.

Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin, who represents the activist group Green the Vote, says the ballot measure approved by voters doesn’t give cities the authority to adopt such ordinances.

Acting City Attorney Trevor Dennis says the city has legal authority to pass rules that “make sense for our community.” Dennis says he hopes the Legislature will provide guidance.