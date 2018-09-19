× Chickasha man arrested after allegedly shooting roommate in leg

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Chickasha man was arrested after he allegedly shot his roommate in the leg.

Officials responded to the area near 22nd and Dakota Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone who said he had been shot in the leg.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 52-year-old Kendall Dunn, of Chickasha, in the front yard. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

An investigation reveals Dunn has been involved in a dispute with his roommate, 61-year-old Michael Fitzgerald, of Chickasha, over finances, and at some point, retrieved a shotgun and fire one shot, striking Dunn who was unarmed.

Fitzgerald was at the home and surrendered to police without incident.

He was booked into the Grady County Detention Center on a complaint of domestic-related assault and battery with a deadly weapon.