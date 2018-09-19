× Corn maze honoring Oklahoma astronaut seen from space

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A corn maze that has become an Oklahoma tradition around autumn is now honoring a legendary Oklahoman.

P Bar Farms announced that it is honoring Oklahoma astronaut Thomas P. Stafford with their latest corn maze design. This year’s corn maze design spans across 10 acres with over 3.5 miles of twists and turns, and will include questions where you can test your space knowledge.

In fact, this year’s maze was captured approximately 400 miles above the Earth from a satellite.

It is quite the birthday present for Lt. Gen. Stafford, who turned 88-years-old on Monday.