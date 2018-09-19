Del City firefighter who died in the line of duty honored at memorial ceremony in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – Family, friends and members of the Del City Fire Department Honor Guard traveled to Colorado a fallen Del City firefighter at a memorial ceremony.

Sgt. Steven A. Townsend, a member of the Del City Fire Department, died in the line of duty on November 11, 1999.

Townsend was honored at the IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on September 15.

271 names of firefighters who died in the line of duty were placed on the wall.

Over 1,200 members of various Honor Guard units from around the United states and Canada participated in the event, with an estimated over 3,000 family and spectators in attendance.

The ceremony featured bag pipes, drums, a ringing of the bell, a reading of names and more.

Townsend joined the Del City Fire Department on March 1, 1979.

His name was added by the IAFF on the Fallen Firefighter: Wall of Honor.