Disabled veteran honored for spending countless hours making wooden flags for vets

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma veteran was wounded while serving our country overseas, ending Kris Morgan's active duty in the Air Force.

"My military career was cut very short," Kris said. "I spent about ten years in depression. Warriors for Freedom helped save my life, and now I just devote my time to give back to veterans. It's my duty."

His 1997 injury in Saudi Arabia left Kris disabled, with lifelong, serious health complications, including seizures, heart attacks, migraines, and PTSD.

However, he still continues to serve from his Oklahoma City garage, where Kris spends his days crafting wooden flags for veterans.

Kris considers this act of kindness his call of duty.

"I spit out 13 flags in a week," Kris said. "So, I put in about 130 hours in one week."

Depending on the size of each flag, Kris spends anywhere from 10 to 15 hours per flag sawing wood, then gluing, staining, dremeling, burning, signing, and numbering each handmade treasure.

Kris then gives them to veterans and charities, which is where he met a young man by the name of Maddox Ross.

Kris had donated a flag for a charity auction with Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled service members.

Maddox, a 14-year-old singer-songwriter, was there to sing the National Anthem.

"We had a cool auction, and I just looked at the flag and I said, 'Holy moly, this thing is so cool!' I said, 'I just have to have this,' and my dad got it," Maddox said.

His dad, an Air Force veteran, was the highest bidder.

Maddox was so impressed by Kris' generosity that he nominated him for a $400 Pay it 4Ward award from First Fidelity Bank.

"He's just a nice guy, he'll just do anything to make people happy," Maddox said. "I want to make him happy. I think he really deserves this."

When Maddox surprised Kris with the $400, Kris immediately teared up and pulled Maddox in for a hug.

"I'm a hugger! Wow, thank you so much! I'm speechless," Kris said. "The kid being 14 years old, it's amazing the heart that he has."

Maddox replied, "Man, I just gotta tell you, I love what you do for all these veterans and charities, and you're a guy that I can see being a great friend for the rest of my life."

That $400 will help Kris make 16 flags. So far, he has sent more than 50 flags to 14 states, with a goal to give one to a veteran in every state.

This massive mission from his small garage all began when Kris made a flag to hang in his own home.

"I couldn't keep it because a veteran wanted it," Kris said.

He's given away every flag after that, too.

"I said that when I made the 50th flag, I would keep that one, but I gave it to another veteran. So, the 100th flag, that one will be mine," he said.

Kris hopes to someday buy an RV, which would give him the honor of seeing the look on a veteran's face in person when he delivers a flag, rather than simply mailing them.

"To present a flag to a veteran - seeing them smile, it means the world to me," Kris said.

You can find Kris Morgan's flags on Facebook under the name "Flags 4 Vets made by a Vet."

Kris also sells flags to non-veterans to help him cover the cost of materials, and he gladly accepts donations and gift cards to hardware stores.

'Pay it 4Ward' is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.