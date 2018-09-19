× Father accused of killing Oklahoma baby will head to trial

OKLAHOMA CITY — A father accused of killing his infant son will go to trial, a district judge ordered Wednesday.

Victor Minjarez, 31, faces three felony charges including first-degree murder. Minjarez was arrested in March for the death of his 7-month-old son, Jody. The baby was found inside a trashcan outside of a Venice Boulevard home after an Amber Alert was issued by the Norman Police Department.

Jody’s mother testified in court Wednesday at a preliminary hearing and said the last time she saw Jody was February 19. Minjarez was watching Jody at a home in Norman while she was at work. When she came home, she told the court he was “explosive” and angry before he violently beat her and took off with Jody.

“I didn’t want him [Minjarez] to take him, but I physically could not get up,” she testified in court Wednesday.

Before investigators found Jody, Minjarez had been arrested at the same home which was in the process of being remodeled. The homeowner, who was out of the country during the incident, testified in court he did not know who Minarjez was nor did he have permission to be there.

During the hearing, several investigators also testified, including one inspector with the homicide unit at the Oklahoma City Police Department. He interviewed Minjarez after he was arrested.

The inspector said Minjarez initially told police he had been using meth during the course of the two weeks Jody was missing and that he left the baby with an unknown woman.

“I hope nothing happened to my baby,” Minjarez allegedly told police during the interview.

The inspector testified he believed, based on Minjarez’s body language, that he knew what actually happened. Minjarez later reportedly told police the baby had been dead for a week after he placed a heater near him while he was asleep, because it was cold outside. He claimed he later woke up to the baby with blisters around his face but did not call 911 because he was already wanted by the police.

Prosecutors, however, say a medical examiner’s report found Jody died from blunt force trauma with a skull fracture. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Minjarez’s attorney, Michael McBride, told reporters after the hearing that he was not surprised at the judge’s decision Wednesday.

“I told him he’s going to get bound over for trial, so he anticipated this,” McBride said. “Right now, we’re just trying to establish a defense.”

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 28.