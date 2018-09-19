Father arrested for child neglect after children tell police about poor living conditions

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa father was arrested his children went to police and said they were living in poor conditions.

Police say Wayne Allen’s 12-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son went to police about their living conditions, prompting an investigation.

When police responded to the home, they found the family had had no running water for months, were using buckets as toilets and mattresses and floors were covered in urine and feces.

Allen told FOX 23 he was saving money to buy pipes after they had burst months ago.

He said he knew the house was a mess, but also said his children did not clean up after their pets or do their chores.

“The feces and stuff were in the children’s bedrooms because they would sneak animals in against my wishes,” Allen said.

He was arrested and faces one count of child neglect.