× FBI, police looking for suspect accused of robbing Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Oklahoma City is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a metro bank.

Officials say the incident happened Wednesday at 9 a.m. at MidFirst Bank near SW 74th and Penn. in Oklahoma City.

According to the FBI, the suspect approached the counter and demanded money from bank employees, received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the bank, heading south on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male with glasses, who was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, black dress pants, black baseball hat and a black jacket.

The robbery is being investigated by the FBI of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

If you have any information, call the FBI at (405) 290-7770, you can remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.