OKLAHOMA CITY – A gas line struck in northwest Oklahoma City caused a nearby gas station to be evacuated.

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the area near NW 23rd St. and Penn. Wednesday before 9 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a gas line was struck by a trencher at a new construction site.

A nearby 7Eleven was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Fire officials say no streets have been closed at this time, but encourage drivers to find an alternate route.