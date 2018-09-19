“I really like helping people,” Oklahoma City firefighter is proud to serve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters step into danger almost every day. It's a tough job working under dangerous conditions.

But to Tim Shearer of Oklahoma City Fire Station 32, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I really like helping people out and serving the community. People call us when they’re pretty well on their worst day and I like being able to do anything I can to make it better," he said.

He enjoys his fellow firefighters and camaraderie they share.

"It’s kind of an extended family," Shearer said.

He is also a proud father of four, and that’s a tough job, too.

"I've been blessed to have four great kids at home. They like the fire station. My three boys want to be firemen when they grow up," he said.

He also volunteers at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and helps out at his children's school.

"I volunteer at the school up at Piedmont Elementary to be a watchdog," said Shearer.

Not only just a firefighter, but a father and a friend who's proud to serve.

