‘Keep the car,’ Washington couple heartbroken after jeep with dog in backseat stolen from hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Going to a hospital is stressful enough, but a Monday night trip to an emergency room quickly turned into a nightmare for one couple whose Jeep was stolen from the hospital parking lot - with their dog in the backseat.

Samantha Worley suffered a severe panic attack Monday night at work. Paramedics who responded told her an electrocardiogram showed a slight sinus arrhythmia that wouldn't go away.

That's when Worley agreed to go to the MultiCare Allenmore Hospital emergency room for more tests. Her husband, Richard, arrived at the hospital a short time later and left their dog, Ivey, a 70-pound beagle/lab mix, in the backseat.

While Worley's husband was inside the hospital with her, someone stole their white, 1991 Jeep Cherokee, along with Ivey.

"Keep the car," a tearful Worley told KCPQ. "If they still have her in the car, all I want is for them to take her somewhere. I don’t care what they do with the car at this point. The only reason I’m posting the car on social media is in case she’s still in the car."

Worley's Jeep Cherokee was found about 10 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Wright, according to the Tacoma Police Department. There was no sign of Ivey in the SUV.

Ivey is brown with a black snout and was wearing a pink and white collar when she was stolen. She is about 5 years old and microchipped.

Worley said Ivey was her mother's dog and has been living with Worley and her husband for the past two years. She's a timid dog but sweet and doesn't bite.

If anyone sees Ivey roaming the area, Worley urges them not to chase her but to try calling Ivey over to them instead.

Tacoma police confirmed they are investigating. Anyone with information on the stolen Jeep or the missing dog is asked to call them.