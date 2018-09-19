Man arrested after entering Edmond home, attacked by family’s dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man accused of burglarizing a southwest Edmond home earlier this was arrested after he was chased out by the family's Doberman Pinscher.

Robert Gallagher, 37, was arrested Monday on burglary and drug possession charges. He's currently in the Oklahoma County jail.

Police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Marshall Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Monday for a burglary call.

"My daughter thought it was my son coming in and she was going to scare him, but it was the intruder. And (my dog) Prince, he let him walk all the way in – as he does – and then he attacked him," said Vicky Cataldo, who left the house just minutes before she got a phone call from her daughter.

"The man looked up, the man is screaming, saying the dog is attacking me. She's screaming, because who are you in my house! He gets away, runs out, pulls the door behind him to keep Prince from coming after him."

Cataldo said her daughter called Edmond Police. According to court documents, Gallagher was arrested a short time later, hiding behind a chair inside a nearby home. Inside, officers also found nearly 200 prescription pain pills. While sitting in a police car, a probable cause affidavit said Gallagher stated without asking that he only went over to the victim's house to tell them their Doberman was vicious, "that the door was ajar" and he "bumped it open to get the victim's attention."

For Cataldo, she's happy that her 10-year-old pup was there.

"We're big dog lovers. And he’s a good boy. But he doesn’t like strangers in his house," she said. "I’m happy that he was in the house at the time. Sometimes he’s in the backyard, and I’m glad he wasn’t in the backyard at the time, and he happened to be there and stopped him from whatever (Gallagher) was going to try to do."

Gallagher's bond is set at $18,000.