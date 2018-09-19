More than $16K raised from The Container Store grand opening for Oklahoma Zoological Society 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Part of the proceeds raised from the grand opening of a new store in Oklahoma City was donated to the Oklahoma Zoological Society.

On September 15, hundreds lined up in anticipation of the grand opening for ‘The Container Store,’ which features thousands of storage and organization products and focuses on selling items to keep your home clean, organized and clutter-free.

“Oklahomans have been traveling to our Dallas stores for years to accomplish their storage and organization projects,” said Levi Beroth, area director for The Container Store. “It is finally time to bring our unique solutions directly to them and our team of experts in Oklahoma City is excited to begin serving our customers and becoming an active part of the community.”

The store donated 10% of the grand opening weekend sales to its local charity partner, ZOOfriends, a nonprofit organization created to help support the Oklahoma City Zoo, totaling a whopping $16,700! In addition, The Container Store provided a makeover for the OKC Zoo.

“There was a great turnout to support ZOOfriends and The Container Store this past weekend and I’m sure we speak for many others as we say we are happy to welcome them to Oklahoma,” said Tim Rasnic, executive director for ZOOfriends. “The Container Store also helped us create a custom space for our Nature Explorers Preschool and our education offices, expanding the learning opportunities and storage space for the organization – we are truly grateful for their help and their generosity.”

The Oklahoma City store, also the first in Oklahoma, is the retailer’s 92nd location.

It is located at 5644 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.