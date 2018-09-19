× Native American tribe, sheriff’s office sign cross-deputization agreement

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A local Native American tribe has signed a cross-deputization agreement with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The agreement with the Oklahoma Absentee Shawnee Tribe will allow law enforcement officers to cross county and tribal jurisdictions in order to investigate criminal cases together.

“We’ve worked well with Tribal Police Chief Brad Gaylord in the past and admired his professionalism,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson. “This partnership will increase effectiveness in investigating cases and protecting and serving the public, particularly when crimes sometimes cross both sides of Tribal borders. We appreciate Governor Edwina Butler-Wolfe of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma for reaching out to us.”

Governor Edwina Butler-Wolfe, of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, said she believes the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office plays a big role in many citizens’ lives since many tribal members live in the Little Axe area.

“It will affect our people’s lives in that community on the Trust property when both departments will be able to get on that property when anything happens,” she said. “We have a partnership with Pottawatomie County as well.”