Norman Animal Welfare to hold free dog adoption event

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman Animal Welfare will be holding an free dog adoption event for the rest of the week.

All dog adoption fees will be waived from September 19 through September 22.

The goal of the event is to empty the shelter.

You can adopt a new furry friend at the Norman Animal Welfare, located at 3428 Jenkins Avenue, in Norman, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To view available dogs, click here.