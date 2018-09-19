× One person dead after crash on I-35 near Purcell

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – One person is dead after a crash on I-35 between Goldsby and Purcell.

It happened on I-35 near mile marker 100 around 1 a.m. Wednesday and shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

The southbound lanes have since been reopened, but the northbound lanes remain closed.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident involves a passenger bus. The driver of the bus tells News 4 a vehicle rammed into the back of them. That vehicle then caught fire, killing one person.

Authorities are still investigating.