× Oklahoma City mother arrested after 2-year-old found wandering neighborhood alone

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City mother was taken into custody after neighbors found her young child wandering the neighborhood alone.

On Tuesday evening, Oklahoma City officers were called to a neighborhood near N.W. 164th and May Ave. after residents reported seeing a young child walking outside alone.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 2-year-old child, wearing only a soiled diaper, standing with neighbors.

According to the arrest affidavit, neighbors say the child had been outside in the street for several hours, saying that the child had almost been hit by several vehicles.

When officers contacted the child’s mother, 23-year-old Jordan Abernathy, the report states that she “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The report states that the home contained “several soiled diapers, and the house smelled of throw up and animal waste.” As officers checked the child’s room, they noted several dirty diapers, soiled bed sheets and the stench of human waste.

The report states that Abernathy could not tell them where her child was located after she checked the bedroom.

Abernathy was arrested on one complaint of child abuse.