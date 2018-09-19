Oklahoma event raising awareness for Huntington’s Disease

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization is hoping to raise awareness for a devastating disease.

The Oklahoma Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hoping to raise awareness through their community ‘Team Hope Walk.’

The walk will be held on Sept. 23 at Route 66 Park, located at 9901 N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the walk kicking off at 2 p.m.

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. The symptoms of the disease are described as being like ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases simultaneously.