Oklahoma man arrested after keeping, spending GoFundMe money raised for toddler who died from accidental drowning

FAIRVIEW, Okla. – A man who set up a GoFundMe campaign in the name of a toddler who died from an accidental drowning was arrested after he kept and spent the money on hotels rooms and more.

According to the Major County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Michael Winner, of Fairview, allegedly set up a GoFundMe account under the pretenses of helping family friends, and raised more than $1,100 in donations. Cash jars were also set up in various locations around Fairview, which brought in approximately another $1,000 in donations.

However, neither the money from the jars nor the money from the GoFundMe reached the intended family.

Officials say, instead, Winner spent over $2,000 on hotels rooms, auto parts and numerous transactions at various Jiffy Trips.

Winner indicated to the sheriff’s office he took the money because he was overdrawn at his bank and “had to feed to his family.”

He is currently out on a $20,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court October 31.