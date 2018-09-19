× Oklahoma receives $1.4 million to support state parks, outdoor recreation

OKLAHOMA – The U.S Department of the Interior announced that Oklahoma would receive more than one million dollars in funding to support state parks and outdoor recreation.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that the Sooner State would receive $1.4 million in funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, as part of a $100 million distribution to all 50 states, the Territories and the District of Columbia, for state-identified outdoor recreation and conservation projects.

LWCF funds are non-taxpayer dollars derived from Outer Continental Shelf lease revenues and are awarded through federal matching grants administered by the National Park Service.

“The LWCF State and Local Assistance Program leverages public and private investment in America’s State and local parks and exemplifies my priorities to improve and expand outdoor recreation and access, and bolster state and local community recreation, tourism, and economic goals,” said Secretary of the Interior Ryan K. Zinke. “I support permanent reauthorization of LWCF and am hopeful that Congress will pass this important bill before the deadline.”

In the last 53 years, the LWCF and its State and Local Assistance Program has provided more than $4.2 billion to help states protect special places and bring outdoor recreation opportunities to local communities across the country, Zinke said.

The LWCF was established by Congress in 1965 to ensure access to outdoor recreation resources for present and future generations.

The funds enable state and local governments to improve park and other recreation areas in their communities by rehabilitating and upgrading existing parks, creating brand new parks in places that have none, and developing and expanding trail systems that link communities to each other and to additional outdoor recreation opportunities.