Oklahoma trooper, turnpike employees rescue woman and baby trapped in submerged car

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman and her infant are recovering after their vehicle became submerged in water near the Turner Turnpike.

On Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Matt White received a call about a vehicle trapped in water off of the Turner Turnpike, near mile marker 154.

When Trooper White arrived on the scene, he discovered a vehicle submerged in mid-chest level water.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority maintenance workers Patrick Goggin and Randy Pierce helped White rescue a woman and a baby trapped inside the vehicle.

“We commend these men for their quick-thinking actions,” OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “Thanks to these men, the woman and infant were successfully removed from the vehicle and transported to Edmond Integris hospital for treatment.”

At this point, officials say they do not know what caused the accident.