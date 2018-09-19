OSU Suspends Guard Michael Weathers Indefinitely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State has suspended guard Michael Weathers indefinitely after he was arrested for grand larceny and knowingly concealing stolen property. A felony and misdemeanor charge.

Weathers is accused of stealing a wallet containing a debit card, credit card, school ID, and an insurance card at a Stillwater bar.

Weathers, a redshirt sophomore, is out on bond and has a preliminary hearing set for October first. Waethers sat out last season after transferring into OSU from Miami (OH). The 21 year old was MAC freshman of the year in 2016-2017.