OU Medicine becomes official healthcare partner of the Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday that OU Medicine will be the team’s officials healthcare partner.

Under the agreement of the “unique and innovate” 10-year partnership, OU Medicine will join with the team on a number of organizational, medical and community initiatives.

“This is a dynamic and significant fusion of two of our state’s leaders in innovation and excellence. Going beyond the traditional and transactional sports partnerships, it’s a collaboration centered on research, technology, cross-learning and creative thinking,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Danny Barth. “It’s one of only a small handful of NBA healthcare partnerships forged within a university environment. Our two organizations share a focus on creating the optimal conditions for exceptional talent at all levels. We are excited to see what the next decade offers.”

As part of the agreement, OU Medicine will provide expertise and resources to help support the Thunder medical staff in creating elite conditions for player training, treatment and care. The two organizations will also work together on advocacy and public education to drive awareness on key health and wellness issues.

“As Oklahoma’s only comprehensive academic health system, OU Medicine is driven by excellence, innovation and forward thinking. A partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder was not only a natural fit for us, but was an opportunity to merge two brands that value innovation, learning and trailblazing in our respective fields,” said OU Medicine President and CEO Chuck Spicer. “Our organizations are both deeply committed to the state of Oklahoma and share a love of community. We believe that what we will do together will be powerful for this state and set a national example.”