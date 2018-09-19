× Several high school football games moved ahead of severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fall is just around the corner, but residents may be dealing with heavy rainfall in addition to cooler temperatures later this week.

Meteorologists are expecting the state to receive several inches of rainfall, beginning on Friday morning.

Flooding is a main concern, which is putting a damper on several high school football games.

Several school districts across the state have announced that they will be changing the date of their football games to avoid the rain.

The following games have been moved to Thursday:

Mustang @ Norman North ; 7 p.m. at Norman High School

; 7 p.m. at Norman High School Norman @ Yukon ; 7:30 p.m.

; 7:30 p.m. Lawton @ Midwest City ; 7 p.m. at Rose Field

; 7 p.m. at Rose Field Putnam City West @ Putnam City ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Stillwater @ Deer Creek ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Guthrie @ Piedmont ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. U.S. Grant @ Capitol Hill

Lawton MacArthur @ Ardmore ; 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium

; 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium Northwest Classen @ Bishop McGuinness ; 7:30 p.m. at Pribil Stadium

; 7:30 p.m. at Pribil Stadium Western Heights @ El Reno ; 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

; 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium Elk City @ Chickasha

Harrah @ McLoud ; 7:30 p.m.

; 7:30 p.m. Newcastle @ Clinton ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Sallisaw @ Poteau ; homecoming begins at 6:30 p.m.

; homecoming begins at 6:30 p.m. Lone Grove @ Pauls Valley ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Mount St. Mary @ Heritage Hall ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Chisholm @ Perry ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Crooked Oak @ Millwood ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Eufaula @ Heavener ; 6:30 p.m.

; 6:30 p.m. Lindsay @ Tishomingo ; 7:30 p.m.

; 7:30 p.m. Kingston @ Davis ; 7:30 p.m.

; 7:30 p.m. Meeker @ Kellyville ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Washington @ Star Spencer ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Cashion @ Christian Heritage ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Crossings Christian @ Northeast ; game has been moved to Crossings.

; game has been moved to Crossings. Oklahoma Christian Academy @ Wellston ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Wayne @ Stroud

Cyril @ Empire ; 7:30 p.m.

; 7:30 p.m. Medford @ Coyle ; 7 p.m.

; 7 p.m. Ryan @ Caddo ; 7:30 p.m.

; 7:30 p.m. Fox @ Tipton

Paoli @ Webbers Falls; 7 p.m.