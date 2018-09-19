Several high school football games moved ahead of severe storms
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fall is just around the corner, but residents may be dealing with heavy rainfall in addition to cooler temperatures later this week.
Meteorologists are expecting the state to receive several inches of rainfall, beginning on Friday morning.
Flooding is a main concern, which is putting a damper on several high school football games.
Several school districts across the state have announced that they will be changing the date of their football games to avoid the rain.
The following games have been moved to Thursday:
- Mustang @ Norman North; 7 p.m. at Norman High School
- Norman @ Yukon; 7:30 p.m.
- Lawton @ Midwest City; 7 p.m. at Rose Field
- Putnam City West @ Putnam City; 7 p.m.
- Stillwater @ Deer Creek; 7 p.m.
- Guthrie @ Piedmont; 7 p.m.
- U.S. Grant @ Capitol Hill
- Lawton MacArthur @ Ardmore; 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium
- Northwest Classen @ Bishop McGuinness; 7:30 p.m. at Pribil Stadium
- Western Heights @ El Reno; 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
- Elk City @ Chickasha
- Harrah @ McLoud; 7:30 p.m.
- Newcastle @ Clinton; 7 p.m.
- Sallisaw @ Poteau; homecoming begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Lone Grove @ Pauls Valley; 7 p.m.
- Mount St. Mary @ Heritage Hall; 7 p.m.
- Chisholm @ Perry; 7 p.m.
- Crooked Oak @ Millwood; 7 p.m.
- Eufaula @ Heavener; 6:30 p.m.
- Lindsay @ Tishomingo; 7:30 p.m.
- Kingston @ Davis; 7:30 p.m.
- Meeker @ Kellyville; 7 p.m.
- Washington @ Star Spencer; 7 p.m.
- Cashion @ Christian Heritage; 7 p.m.
- Crossings Christian @ Northeast; game has been moved to Crossings.
- Oklahoma Christian Academy @ Wellston; 7 p.m.
- Wayne @ Stroud
- Cyril @ Empire; 7:30 p.m.
- Medford @ Coyle; 7 p.m.
- Ryan @ Caddo; 7:30 p.m.
- Fox @ Tipton
- Paoli @ Webbers Falls; 7 p.m.
