Several Oklahoma museums will give free admission for Museum Day
OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahoma museums, in honor of National Museum Day, will give free admission to anyone who presents a Museum Day ticket on Saturday, September 22.
“Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket,” said the Smithsonian magazine, organizer for Museum Day.
People get one ticket per email address, and the ticket provides free general admission for two people.
Here’s the list of Oklahoma museums participating in Museum Day:
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Center – Duncan
- Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art* – Norman
- Gilcrease Museum – Tulsa
- Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art – Shawnee
- Muskogee War Memorial Park – Muskogee
- Oklahoma Hall of Fame|Gaylord-Pickens Museum – Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma History Center
- Osage Nation Museum* – Pawhuska
- Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum – Pawnee
- Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum* – Woodward
- Stafford Air and Space Museum – Weatherford
- Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar* – Stillwater
- Three Rivers Museum – Muskogee
- Tulsa Historical Society and Museum – Tulsa
- Will Rogers Memorial Museum – Claremore
*Museum is free every day.
To download your free ticket, click here.