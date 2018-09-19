× Several Oklahoma museums will give free admission for Museum Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahoma museums, in honor of National Museum Day, will give free admission to anyone who presents a Museum Day ticket on Saturday, September 22.

“Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket,” said the Smithsonian magazine, organizer for Museum Day.

People get one ticket per email address, and the ticket provides free general admission for two people.

Here’s the list of Oklahoma museums participating in Museum Day:

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center – Duncan

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art* – Norman

Gilcrease Museum – Tulsa

Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art – Shawnee

Muskogee War Memorial Park – Muskogee

Oklahoma Hall of Fame|Gaylord-Pickens Museum – Oklahoma City

Oklahoma History Center

Osage Nation Museum* – Pawhuska

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum – Pawnee

Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum* – Woodward

Stafford Air and Space Museum – Weatherford

Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar* – Stillwater

Three Rivers Museum – Muskogee

Tulsa Historical Society and Museum – Tulsa

Will Rogers Memorial Museum – Claremore

*Museum is free every day.

To download your free ticket, click here.