× “The safety of our children is a top priority,” Back-to-school traffic initiative in Cleveland County a success

OKLAHOMA – Last month, Cleveland County deputies began their annual “Back-to-School Safety Traffic Enforcement” as a public safety initiative.

The project was designed to ensure the safety of students and staff going to school during the first two weeks of the school year. Emphasis was placed on drivers who were speeding, passing school buses loading and off-loading students, as well as other moving traffic violations that affect school safety.

“The safety of our children is a top priority,” said Sheriff Todd Gibson. “Most people respect school zones, but sometimes we have to remind them that school is back in session.”

The initiative included Noble, Little Axe, and Lexington schools and focused on the beginning and ending of the school day. Because of different start dates of the schools involved, the project kicked off on Aug. 8 and ended on Aug. 27. During that time, 29 traffic stops were made and one traffic citation issued.

“We’re just trying to keep the area safe for the kids and the staff and to remind people to keep to the speed limits,” said Lt. Jeff Hixon, who spearheaded the project. “We don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

In addition to speed in school zones, patrol deputies will cite motorists failing to stop for a school bus with red flashing lights and a stop sign visible while loading and unloading children — a time when kids are most at risk.

Motorists who are cited for illegally passing a school bus could potentially lose their driver’s licenses for one year. Violators could also be made to pay a high dollar fine and have four points added to their traffic records. The suspension for one year is with no modification.