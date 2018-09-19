Two Oklahoma City employees stung multiple times by bees

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two Oklahoma City employees are recovering after they were stung multiple times by bees.

On Wednesday morning, emergency crews were called to an area near S.E. 23rd St. and Walnut following a reported bee attack.

When Oklahoma City firefighters arrived, they learned that two employees with Oklahoma City Utilities were attacked by a swarm of bees.

Officials say the men were trying to take away a tree stump that had been placed at the curb with cut tree limbs, but they had no idea that the bees were inside the stump.

A beekeeper was called in to help contain the bees, and the employees were evaluated as a precaution.