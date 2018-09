OKLAHOMA – Westbound I-40 has been narrowed down to one lane between SE 15th St. and Sunnylane Rd. over Crutcho Creek due to a hole in the bridge.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says crews discovered the 1ft. X 2ft. hole Wednesday afternoon.

Lanes are expected to reopen by 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should use a different route and avoid the area, or expect delays.