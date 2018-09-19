× Wisconsin shooting leaves multiple people injured, suspect in critical condition

Four people have been wounded when a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning in a small Wisconsin city, police said.

The suspect was also injured and is in critical condition, city officials said.

The motive for the shooting, which appears to have unfolded in an office building, is not yet known.

Authorities are now in the process of clearing the building and the surrounding area.

About 50 police cars plus the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Deming Way, Keely Arthur of WISC reported.

At least 50 cop cars in Middleton after reports of active shooter. pic.twitter.com/9ZEjtCF6Ke — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

The regional office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is also responding to the scene.

.@ATFStPaul responding to report of an active shooter in Middleton, Wis. Media queries should be directed to local… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) September 19, 2018

Middleton, a suburb of the state capital Madison, is a city of about 17,000 residents.

“My heart goes out to the people involved in the shooting,” said Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar . “You never would think this type of thing would happen in your city. Really, so sad that this happened here.”