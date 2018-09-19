Woman, her baby rescued after crashing into metro pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Okla. – It’s a miracle that almost turned into a tragedy after a woman crashed into a metro pond. Her baby was in the backseat.

It happened just west of Wellston on the westbound side of the Turner Turnpike.

“I could see that there was a driver with her arms hunched up over the steering wheel,” said Trooper Matthew White with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

White received a call about the SUV in the pond and just happened to be nearby.

“I sunk down in the mud to about my knees, and water was up to my chest,” said White, who tried to get a closer look.

White said the woman inside woke up. She was hysterical and told him her baby was in the backseat.

“And, when she said her baby was there, I knew that we had to get there as quick as possible,” he said.

Two maintenance workers with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority also showed up.

“We stepped it up quite a bit. That really got to us. There was definitely a child involved,” said Randy Pierce.

White smashed out the back window of the SUV.

“The baby seemed okay,” he said. “It wasn’t crying, just kind of sitting there. Feet were dangling in the water. But, the baby actually seemed relaxed.”

The three men were able to pull the woman and her baby out of the vehicle.

“We had to get him out,” said Patrick Goggin with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. “Get him safely to land. Get the mom out, too.”

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. Her baby is okay.

“It was a sigh of relief,” White said. “You’re just glad that it worked out.”