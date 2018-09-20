1 injured after DEA plane crashes in suburban Houston

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″]

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Authorities say a small plane operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed on a street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna went down around 3 p.m. Wednesday while trying to land at the nearby airport in Sugar Land. The FAA says the pilot reported engine problems just before the accident.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says the plane hit some power lines before colliding with two vehicles.

“You would look at the aircraft right now and say to myself, you know, this could have been horrible,” said Nehls. “I mean, for him, look at the houses around here. You’re thinking, you got houses fifty feet here, fifty feet there, and to be able to set it down where he did and to be able to walk out of that aircraft with minor injuries and such is quite an accomplishment.”

Nehls says three DEA employees were on the plane and one suffered injuries that were non life-threatening. He says the people in the vehicles hit by the plane suffered “bumps and bruises.”

Witnesses nearby told KPRC they were shocked at what they saw.

“I was actually in my backyard, taking my dogs out, and sure enough, within two minutes later, I caught a glimpse of the plane, you know, coming down and I’m just in awe, is this actually happening?” said Alfredo Aviles.

A DEA spokesman didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.