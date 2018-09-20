Board of Corrections approves resolution to look into new prison construction

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Board of Corrections approved a resolution that addresses the possible construction of new state prisons.

It’s no secret that the state’s prisons are poorly equipped for the number of inmates residing in the facilities.

“We are simply bursting at the seams with inmates,” Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh said.

Following the board’s approval, Allbaugh will be able to negotiate and finalize documents for SB 1590 Bonds by the Oklahoma Capitol Improvement Authority.

Last session, lawmakers approved a bill that authorized a $116.5 million bond for construction and maintenance needs across the agency.

Allbaugh will also be able to solicit information for the design, funding and construction of new correctional facilities.

“We want to move forward with plans to identify locations, costs, and funding mechanisms for new facilities to help with the extreme overcrowding at DOC,” Allbaugh said.

As of Thursday, state facilities were at 113 percent capacity.

Even after criminal justice reforms were enacted last session, officials say the state’s prison population is expected to grow by 2,367 inmates by 2026.