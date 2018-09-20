City crews in Norman to spray for mosquitoes

NORMAN, Okla. – A local community is taking a stand against an annoying summer pest.

The City of Norman announced that it will begin spraying for mosquitoes on Thursday night in several areas around the city.

The spraying will take place in the following areas:

District 7 : Lindsey Street to Cedar Lane Rd., between 36th Ave. East and Classen Blvd.

District 9: Lindsey Street to State Hwy 9, between Classen Blvd. and 12th Ave. West.

District 10: Cedar Lane Rd/ State Hwy 9 to Post Oak Rd., between 36th Ave. East and I-35.

Spraying begins after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

So far in 2018, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there are seven confirmed cases of West Nile Virus with one case leading to a death.