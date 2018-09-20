× Creativity unleashed at Science Museum Oklahoma during free ‘Tinkerfest’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kids of all ages will be able to put their minds to work at the Science Museum Oklahoma later this month.

Guests will have the chance to take apart two cars, launch rockets, learn about 3D printing and try their hands at carpentry at no cost.

The ‘Tinkerfest’ event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 29, will be free for all guests.

“Our inaugural Tinkerfest in 2017 set the bar high, and this year Tinkerfest is back with even more to explore. It is an experience like no other for our community,” said Science Museum Oklahoma President and CEO Sherry Marshall. “Tinkering is at the very core of learning — it gives us the chance turn an idea into reality. When we tinker, we discover how to act on ideas, we craft thoughts into actions, we collaborate and we let our imaginations run wild.”

Tinkerfest will include more than 65 special activities presented by over 40 guests including representatives from the Bella Foundation SPCA, City of Edmond Parks and Recreation, FIRST LEGO League, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, Okie Comics, the Oklahoma City Orchestra League and the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

“Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR is proud to sponsor this important event, which opens the museum up to thousands of Oklahomans for a fun-filled day of science experiences,” said Ray Huhnke, Ph.D., Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR Project Director and Principal Investigator.

Advanced registration is not required, but guests will need to check in at the box office to receive a wristband.

Admission to the museum during the event will be free.