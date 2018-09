× Driver delays: Bridge repairs begin along I-35 on Monday in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Drivers who travel along I-35 often may need to find an alternate route next week.

Beginning Monday, motorists can expect delays near Edmond as crews begin bridge repairs in the area.

Lanes will be shifted over or closed while Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews make repairs to bridge joints on the Second Street overpass.

Officials say drivers should expect delays for the next 30 days.