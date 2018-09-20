× Former nursing facility office manager charged with embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter has charger a former office manager at a Warr Acres nursing facility with embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretenses back in 2015.

According to the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Sandra Tovar, 36, was diverting residents’ payments from the nursing facility to her own bank account.

Throughout the course of her employment, investigators claim Tovar embezzled nearly $20,000.

“Crimes against the elderly, who are among the most vulnerable, and their family members will not be tolerated by my office,” Attorney General Hunter said. “We hope these charges serve as a deterrent to others who abuse their power for personal financial gain.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Tovar was fired in 2015 for requiring family members who admitted residents to pay the first three months up front by a cashier check or with cash, which was not the facility’s policy.

Tovar has been charged with five felony counts and one misdemeanor.

If convicted, Tovar faces up to 31 years in prison and/or fines of $26,000.