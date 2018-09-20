Free, second-ever Tinkerfest coming up at Science Museum Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Guests who visit Science Museum Oklahoma will have the chance to take apart two entire cars, launch rockets, learn about 3D printing, try their hands at carpentry and more – at no cost – as part of the museum’s second-ever Tinkerfest.

Admission to the museum and all Tinkerfest activities are free thanks to the event’s presenting sponsor, Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR, the National Science Foundation Oklahoma Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research. Tinkerfest is sponsored by Allied Arts, Boeing and Express Employment International.

“Tinkering is at the very core of learning — it gives us the chance turn an idea into reality. When we tinker, we discover how to act on ideas, we craft thoughts into actions, we collaborate and we let our imaginations run wild,” said Science Museum Oklahoma President and CEO Sherry Marshall.

The day-long celebration will encompass the entire museum and grounds, stretching from the museum’s parking lot to its gardens. It will include more than 65 special activities presented by over 40 guest tinkerers.

Advance registration is not required, however guests must check in at the museum’s box office upon arrival to receive a wristband which will grant access to the museum and all Tinkerfest activities. Tinkerfest activities will conclude at 4 p.m. and the museum will remain open until 6 p.m.

All Tinkerfest activities will take place at the museum located at 2020 Remington Place in Oklahoma City. Parking is free at the museum, and additional free parking will be available at Remington Park. Free shuttles to and from Remington Park will be available from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Science Museum Oklahoma’s Tinkerfest, click here.