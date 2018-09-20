× Investigators looking for other possible rape victims following man’s arrest

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say they believe there may be additional victims out there after taking a closer look at a rape suspect, who was arrested earlier this year.

On Dec. 18, officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say a woman accepted a ride from a stranger because she was late for work. Instead of taking her to work, the man drove to a rural location in Canadian County, threatened her with a large butcher knife and raped her.

After the victim was able to escape, authorities arrested Hoang Vinh Huy Tran as the alleged suspect.

Tran was taken into custody by police officers in Wichita, Kansas.

Through a follow-up investigation, detectives were able to determine that Tran was likely the prime suspect in another abduction and assault case in Augusta, Kansas.

Investigators believe that Tran used the same method of offering a ride to a female victim, and then taking the victim to a rural area in order to assault them.

Now, officials believe there may be additional victims of Tran.

Tran is a 21-year-old Vietnamese man, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo of an owl on his left arm that goes from his wrist to his elbow.

He also has noticeable acne on his back and chest.

Officials say he was driving a black Toyota with Oklahoma license plate “EWN 456.”

He has lived in Alva, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas. Tran has also spent some time in the Oklahoma City metro area and has worked in nail salons.

If you have any information on additional cases, call Lt. Mike Grimes with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 295-6764.

Tran is being held in the Canadian County Jail while he awaits trial.